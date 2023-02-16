Ky. boy blinded by gunfire honored with braille book printed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy from Lexington who was a victim of gun violence is inspiring a new children’s book teaching kids to overcome adversity.

Malakai Roberts was blinded after shots fired into his home in Dec. 2020. He’s since worked with non-violence advocate Christopher 2X and his Future Healers program to help teach other children through his experiences.

In the past year, Malakai has worked with 2X and rapper Percy “Master P” Miller to create a new children’s book titled “Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.”

On Thursday, 2X shared the American Printing House for the Blind finished the braille version of the book for other children with eye impairments to enjoy.

“We are very excited that The Adventures of Malakai has a braille version of the book,” 2X said in a release. “It is an opportunity for children and people with eye impairments to have the option to understand the lessons as well. It has been an honor for our organization to work with and learn from Malakai.”

Copies of the book are scheduled to be distributed to the Kentucky School for the Blind.

Back in January, Master P also announced the Adventures of Malakai series would also be turned into a cartoon short. The cartoon can be seen here on YouTube.

