Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. Supreme Court lets abortion bans stand, sends challenge back to Louisville judge

Justices hear a challenge to the state's abortion bans
Justices hear a challenge to the state's abortion bans(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the state’s abortion bans will stay in place for now.

However, the complicated and divided decision will not be the last word on abortion from Kentucky judges.

The two abortion clinics in Louisville can still challenge the state’s trigger ban which took affect following Roe v Wade’s reversal this summer, the court said.

The court also said while that legal work continues, Kentucky’s abortion bans will stand.

While the seven justices agreed to send part of the legal challenge back to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry’s courtroom, the decision was far from unanimous.

Four justices wrote their own opinions agreeing and disagreeing with different parts of the decision, and the chief justice only agreed with the result.

“It tells you there is a lot of different opinions in that court about how this case should proceed,” Attorney Brian Butler said.

Justice Angela Bisig wrote “the court leaves abortion law in Kentucky tied to 1879 when women were wholly barred from participating in government, the political process, or the making of laws for the Commonwealth.”

Justice Christopher Nickell wrote “judicial restraint does not equate to judicial abdication.”

The ACLU challenged the bans and was disappointed in this decision. It said “The Kentucky Supreme Court failed to protect the health and safety of nearly a million people in the state by refusing to reinstate the lower court order blocking the law.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said “this is a significant victory, and we will continue to stand up for the unborn by defending these laws.”

“The legal process will go forward and there will be a decision about whether or not that’s constitutional,” Butler said.

Perry will restart the legal work on the trigger ban. A final decision will likely end up back before the justices where the outcome could be just as mixed.

“All this says is, it didn’t resolve much of anything and there’s going to a multitude of litigation surrounding this issue for probably a few years,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Flood threat continues this afternoon, severe threat in Southern Ky.

Latest News

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Global Entry enrollment event at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear releases new flood relief information in Team Kentucky update
Student-led career fair highlights Black success in business
Student-led career fair highlights Black success in business
Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
Dinosaurs taking over Louisville Mega Cavern