Ky. Supreme Court lets abortion bans stand, sends challenge back to Louisville judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the state’s abortion bans will stay in place for now.

However, the complicated and divided decision will not be the last word on abortion from Kentucky judges.

The two abortion clinics in Louisville can still challenge the state’s trigger ban which took affect following Roe v Wade’s reversal this summer, the court said.

The court also said while that legal work continues, Kentucky’s abortion bans will stand.

While the seven justices agreed to send part of the legal challenge back to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry’s courtroom, the decision was far from unanimous.

Four justices wrote their own opinions agreeing and disagreeing with different parts of the decision, and the chief justice only agreed with the result.

“It tells you there is a lot of different opinions in that court about how this case should proceed,” Attorney Brian Butler said.

Justice Angela Bisig wrote “the court leaves abortion law in Kentucky tied to 1879 when women were wholly barred from participating in government, the political process, or the making of laws for the Commonwealth.”

Justice Christopher Nickell wrote “judicial restraint does not equate to judicial abdication.”

The ACLU challenged the bans and was disappointed in this decision. It said “The Kentucky Supreme Court failed to protect the health and safety of nearly a million people in the state by refusing to reinstate the lower court order blocking the law.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said “this is a significant victory, and we will continue to stand up for the unborn by defending these laws.”

“The legal process will go forward and there will be a decision about whether or not that’s constitutional,” Butler said.

Perry will restart the legal work on the trigger ban. A final decision will likely end up back before the justices where the outcome could be just as mixed.

“All this says is, it didn’t resolve much of anything and there’s going to a multitude of litigation surrounding this issue for probably a few years,” Butler said.

