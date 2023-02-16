Louisville Air Pollution District’s 2022 annual report released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Air Pollution District gave an air quality update after releasing its annual report for 2022.

The report stated there were 233 good air quality days, 125 moderate days, and seven days unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Louisville area based on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Information provided in the report covered ambient air monitoring, permitting, industrial compliance, community compliance, enforcement, program planning, and administration.

To access the report, click or tap here.

