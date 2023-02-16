Louisville Urban League celebrates 500th Kentuckiana Builds program graduate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League celebrated the 500th graduate of the Kentuckiana Builds program.

There were 15 graduates honored at the ceremony at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

Kentuckiana Builds is a construction training program. It provides education and training for job seekers and connects employers with qualified and skilled candidates.

This innovative partnership includes the Louisville Urban League, KentuckianaWorks, and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, according to a release.

Participants earn three national credentials in six weeks.

“Employers and training partners have to work together to recruit and prepare the men and women who will build our communities,” John Megibben, Vice President and Louisville Region Leader for Messer Construction Co., said in the release. “The Louisville Urban League plays a key role in producing work-ready talent for the construction industry, and we share the value they place on innovation and community service.”

Kentuckiana Builds said it officially has educated 512 graduates, 452 non-white graduates (88%), and 130 female graduates (26%).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.