Louisville Zoo seeks entries for annual ‘Trashformation’ contest

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is looking to turn trash into treasure as part of its annual “Trashformation” art contest.

Students from preschool to 12th grade are asked to participate in the contest, which is part of the zoo’s Party for the Planet month-long celebration of Earth, according to a release.

This year’s contest is looking to create pollinator-friendly projects from household items using naturally-found materials such as rocks, leaves, bamboo and more.

The zoo said examples of pollinator projects could be bird feeders, a bat house or other items that can be placed in local gardens.

Registration is now open for students or a group of up to 4 students. Anyone who enters before March 1 will be entered to win four admission tickets to the Louisville Zoo.

Projects must be submitted by April 4 and winners will be announced on April 22.

For more information and how to enter, click or tap here.

