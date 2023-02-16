Contact Troubleshooters
Manual High School student hit by vehicle driven by another student

By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Manual High School student was taken to Norton’s Children’s Hospital after she was hit by vehicle that another student was driving Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cardinal Boulevard at 2nd Street.

Police said that a passenger vehicle was heading east on Cardinal Boulevard and the driver attempted to make a left turn onto northbound 2nd Street, hitting a female pedestrian in the intersection.

Police believe said the pedestrian sustained a non-life-threatening injury and the driver was not injured.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating.

