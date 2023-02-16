Manual High School student hit by vehicle driven by another student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Manual High School student was taken to Norton’s Children’s Hospital after she was hit by vehicle that another student was driving Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cardinal Boulevard at 2nd Street.

Police said that a passenger vehicle was heading east on Cardinal Boulevard and the driver attempted to make a left turn onto northbound 2nd Street, hitting a female pedestrian in the intersection.

Police believe said the pedestrian sustained a non-life-threatening injury and the driver was not injured.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating.

