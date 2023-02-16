Mother dog and puppies found abandoned in box

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother dog and her five puppies, who were found on the side of the road, are getting a second chance at a better life with the help of one volunteer.

On the corner of Clarksville Pike and Dry Fork Road, Sarah Ames said she found a litter of abandoned puppies inside a box alongside their mother.

After seeing the helpless puppies and the mother’s malnourished condition, Ames put them in her car and took them home.

“I started slowly feeding them and giving them water,” Ames said. “I wanted to make sure [the mother] would never go through this again.”

The mother’s level of malnourishment restricted her ability to produce enough milk for her puppies. Ames said she handfed milk replacement to all five puppies while the mother recovered.

Upon finding the mother dog and her puppies, Ames said she reached out to the Nashville Humane Association for help. The local shelter said they would quickly try to find a foster family for them, but asked if they could stay in Ames’ care until a family was found.

Ames agreed and said she quickly became attached to the mother dog, who she named Rose.

“She was intuitive and brave, loving, sweet and wise,” Ames said, adding her four other dogs made the decision to keep Rose difficult.

A week later, as the puppies and Rose were starting to get better, NHA reached out to Ames, letting her know a new foster family had been found.

Rose and her puppies with their current foster mom. (Nashville Humane Association)

Ames dropped Rose and her puppies off at the shelter and into their new foster home but said she still thought about Rose and wondered if she should be a part of her family.

Days later, Ames made the decision to keep her.

“We were meant for each other,” Ames said. “Someone said to me, ‘we usually pick roses, but this rose picked you.’”

Rose will be home with Ames once the puppies are fully weaned.

