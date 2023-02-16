Contact Troubleshooters
National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville could bring bumper crop of tourists

The Kentucky Expo Center is looking to build on some impressive post-pandemic numbers from 2022.
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Farm Machinery Show attracts a crowd big enough to fill UofL’s football stadium at least four times.

And right now, the Kentucky Expo Center is full of tractors and tourists.

It even appears to have put the disruptions of a pandemic in the rear-view mirror.

“Handshakes are becoming more common than fist bumps at times,” Case IH Tractor Marketing Manager Joe Miller said. “So you can definitely feel that we are returning to more of a normal state or a pre-pandemic state. And the crowds have been really great so we’re really enjoying the show.”

That bodes well for the city’s tourism economy, as the Kentucky Expo Center is looking to build on some impressive post-pandemic numbers from 2022.

“We have 334 events that happened last year, 2.3 million attendees,” Kentucky Venues spokesman Ian Cox said. “And those numbers, what those look like is double the amount of people. And then as far as the number of events, we exceeded our pre-pandemic numbers and number of events. Economic impact is $360 million.”

That gives people an idea of the economic clout this event brings with it every year.

Bigger than Thunder, bigger than Louder Than Life, bigger than the NCAA regionals, the National Farm Machinery Show leaves an economic footprint that is hard to fill. And what happens at the show can be an indicator for the host city as a sign for the economic year ahead.

“The need to have these events has never been greater,” Cox said. “In the sense of certainty that we have activity coming back to this property is a good sign for Louisville.”

