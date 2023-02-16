Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
Trinity High School closing due to threat
Jefferson County Public Schools has introduced a proposal that would update school start times...
JCPS could change school start times amid bus driver shortage
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md....
Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in government
KSP investigating after Lebanon woman found dead
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after launching union efforts
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’