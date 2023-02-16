Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

RiverLink call center planning move to Louisville, bringing 60 new jobs

RiverLink said the call center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.
RiverLink said the call center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - RiverLink is moving its current call center to the Louisville-area and bringing dozens of new jobs.

The move was approved on Thursday during a meeting with Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project board, adding 60 jobs in the Louisville-area.

RiverLink said the call center will be located on Linn Station Road near Hurstbourne Parkway and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. It will replace the current call center located in Muncie, Ind.

“We are excited Louisville will be the call center’s new home,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a release. “RiverLink customers will receive top-notch customer service from representatives who live and work in the areas they serve.”

In-person services will continue to be provided at RiverLink’s walk-up centers in downtown Louisville and Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Trinity High School closing due to threat
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Security escalated at Farnsley Middle School due to fights, threats made by students

Latest News

Springhouse Farm Lane house catches fire after lightning strike
Generic
Storms impacting roads throughout WAVE Country
Louisville Air Pollution District’s 2022 annual report released
2021 FILE PHOTO
Louisville Urban League celebrates 500th Kentuckiana Builds program graduate