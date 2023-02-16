RiverLink call center planning move to Louisville, bringing 60 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - RiverLink is moving its current call center to the Louisville-area and bringing dozens of new jobs.

The move was approved on Thursday during a meeting with Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project board, adding 60 jobs in the Louisville-area.

RiverLink said the call center will be located on Linn Station Road near Hurstbourne Parkway and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. It will replace the current call center located in Muncie, Ind.

“We are excited Louisville will be the call center’s new home,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a release. “RiverLink customers will receive top-notch customer service from representatives who live and work in the areas they serve.”

In-person services will continue to be provided at RiverLink’s walk-up centers in downtown Louisville and Jeffersonville.

