Robben’s Roost embraces the Black roller-skating culture

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in the 1950s, skating rinks allowed one night per week for the Black community to skate.

During this time, places were still segregated, so skate night grew in popularity and importance. Roller skating became an outlet to escape discrimination.

In Louisville, Robben’s Roost opened in 1971. Skating started as a way for African Americans to find freedom and security during segregation. Now, it’s grown into its own community within a community.

“We, as a whole, not just the Black people,” Founder of Sunday Skate Night Rick Thompson said. “We have everybody. It’s like a melting pot in here. All we do is have a good time and everyone gets along just fine. I love it.”

Sunday Skate Night started with Thompson and his friends five years ago.

It’s a place where creativity meets agility. Regulars to Robben’s Roost say it’s the only place you can skate freely on the rink.

“You can skate fast, turn, slide, glide, whatever you want as long as you aren’t putting people in harm’s way,” Kim Hill, a longtime skater, said.

Hill comes from generations of skaters. Her father, Willie Baylor, says he’s been skating since 1958. On Sunday Nights, their family spans across the rink and multiple generations.

“I have been skating since I was ten years old, so the early 70s,” Hill said. “My kids and my grandkids skate. My father has all of us skating.”

At 76 years old, Baylor doesn’t get on the rink too much, but he’s at Robben’s Roost on Sunday nights enjoying the camaraderie between his family and other skaters.

“I am happy to see skating still going strong,” Willie Baylor, a long-time skater, said. “For a while, it kind of fell off. Now, it’s back, and I love it.”

Roller skating in the Black community is tied to the Civil Rights era. During black history month, skating at Robbin’s Roost means more. In 2023, people are skating for reasons like family and community.

“We have been all over the place, and we still holding tight,” Thompson said. “The business is still going well. Even though a lot of the rinks are shutting down, Robbin’s Roost is still holding on.”

