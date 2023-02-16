Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School bus has flipped over on the Gene Snyder, causing traffic delays, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-265 North near the Westport Road exit, TRIMARC confirmed.

Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash. Police later updated that one of the adults was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No students were on the bus at the time.

TRIMARC confirmed all northbound lanes reopened around 2 p.m.

