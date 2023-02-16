Contact Troubleshooters
Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine

The Ukrainian soldiers' tank training has been fast-tracked, so they can be ready in a month. (KPRP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people.

Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in all in a two-hour overnight burst, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy. He said Ukrainian air defense batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves.

Ukrainian authorities said targets in the north, west, south, east and center of the country were struck.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Russian forces “changed their tactics” for the strike, deploying what he described as “active reconnaissance” and “false targets.”

He gave no details. But Russian forces may be seeking ways to get past Ukrainian air defenses that have been strengthened by Western-supplied weapons systems and have had high rates of success against previous Russian barrages of missiles and killer drones.

One of the overnight strikes caused casualties and destroyed homes in the eastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said. Gov. Serhiy Lysak said a 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded, including two who were later hospitalized.

The strike destroyed seven homes, damaged 30 others and sparked a fire at an industrial plant that emergency services put out within hours, the governor added.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

