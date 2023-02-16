Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Storms impacting roads throughout WAVE Country

Generic
Generic(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the latest on any traffic alerts that drivers in the Louisville Metro area should be aware of before heading out on their Thursday morning commute:

All lanes along with the left and right shoulder are blocked on the I-264 West Ramp to Dixie Highway in Jefferson County. According to TRIMARC, there is an expected delay of about two hours. MetroSafe has confirmed that this is an injury crash.

The left lane is blocked on I-65 North at mile marker 132.2. That’s in the Fairgrounds area and there’s an expected delay of about an hour. There were no injuries reported from that crash.

The storms this morning are already having an impact on interstates and roads and all throughout WAVE Country. Get the latest on weather and traffic live right now on WAVE News Sunrise.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
Trinity High School closing due to threat
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Jefferson County Public Schools has introduced a proposal that would update school start times...
JCPS could change school start times amid bus driver shortage

Latest News

Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
Louisville drivers should be aware of lanes closed at Outer Loop interchange
Crew in Oldham County out patching I-71 potholes
All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder