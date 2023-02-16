Storms impacting roads throughout WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the latest on any traffic alerts that drivers in the Louisville Metro area should be aware of before heading out on their Thursday morning commute:

All lanes along with the left and right shoulder are blocked on the I-264 West Ramp to Dixie Highway in Jefferson County. According to TRIMARC, there is an expected delay of about two hours. MetroSafe has confirmed that this is an injury crash.

The left lane is blocked on I-65 North at mile marker 132.2. That’s in the Fairgrounds area and there’s an expected delay of about an hour. There were no injuries reported from that crash.

The storms this morning are already having an impact on interstates and roads and all throughout WAVE Country. Get the latest on weather and traffic live right now on WAVE News Sunrise.

