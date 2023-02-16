Student-led career fair highlights Black success in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Seneca High School, the Black Student Union has a mission: success for all students.

On Thursday, a career and informational fair in the school’s gym highlighted black success in different career fields.

Seneca Black Student Union President Deshay Felton said it’s important for her classmates to see themselves represented in fields they historically haven’t been.

“I think it’s really important because it shows our students we do belong in this space,” Felton said.

Felton said informational booths were also set up for Black History Month in order to help her classmates understand the ‘how’ and ‘why,’ and not just the ‘who’ and ‘what.’

There have been plenty of career fairs before, and Seneca’s kids have seen those, but Felton said sometimes it’s just as important that they see themselves.

”Even if we don’t see it on the surface, psychologically, we can tell [my classmates] are learning something,” Felton said.

Felton will graduate soon but hopes the classes beneath her will continue pushing for success for all students.

