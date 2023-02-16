Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following his arrest in Southeastern Kentucky.

Early Thursday morning, Corbin Police received a call from the Murfreesboro Police Department requesting help to capture a suspect in a murder case. Officials with the Tennessee department said when they pinged Saleem Hamilton’s cell phone, it showed up at the Speedway gas station in Corbin.

Two CPD officers went to the gas station and found Hamilton. When they tried to arrest him, the suspect put a brief struggle before he was taken into custody.

During a search, police found a handgun that matched the one used to commit the murder in the Volunteer State along with several other pieces of evidence in the case.

In Kentucky, Hamilton is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm. He is also facing the murder charge from a warrant taken out from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

The 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship banner that once hung in the KFC Yum! Center is...
2013 UofL Championship Banner hung at Louisville Metro Hall
Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
Houdini, the I-65 goat, enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary
David Bryant, 84, went missing on Feb. 2, 2023. Photo provided by the Bullitt County Sheriff's...
Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issue Golden Alert for missing man with dementia
They want a classic bell tower to be incorporated into a new landmark.
Town of Clarksville seeking proposals on history preservation project
They want a classic bell tower to be incorporated into a new landmark.
Town of Clarksville seeking proposals on history preservation project