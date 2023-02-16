Contact Troubleshooters
Trinity High School closing due to threat

(Live 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity High School is closing Thursday, Feb. 16 due to a threat against the school.

According to the Trinity High School website, an unspecified threat was made against the school.

Trinity High School said they will need more time for the investigation to continue.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact St. Matthew’s Police or Dr. Zoeller at 502-736-2103.

For more information, click or tap here.

