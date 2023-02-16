Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Harvest on Wednesday belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, according to credible sources.

U.S. military officials say the two people on board were killed in the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Hwy. 53, Jeff Road, Douglas Road and the highway stretch between Research Park Blvd. and Jeff Road will be closed tomorrow. These closures are anticipated into tomorrow afternoon.

Deputies have recommended traveling over to Hazel Green to use Pulaski Pike or Hwy. 231/431 to get into Huntsville and Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana from Hwy. 53 to get to Madison.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the recovery efforts for the two military personnel have been completed after 3 hours on the scene. A preliminary examination of the bodies has been completed.

Berryhill says the full autopsy and identification will be conducted through the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at a later date.

The Tennessee National Guard released the following statement about the accident:

At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST today, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.” No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee sent out his condolences and support to the families of the two people killed.

Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) said the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

The following video was captured by a WAFF viewer’s doorbell camera when the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and no cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday. (WAFF and WAFF viewer)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated that the evening traffic will experience heavy delays in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Road is closed.

MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson confirmed that the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk. Burwell Road was closed and motorists are being detoured to Douglas Road until further notice.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Team Redstone released the following statement on the crash:

Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.

Alabama Representative Dale Strong posted a tweet sending his condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash.

I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today.



My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news. — Dale W. Strong (@RepDaleStrong) February 15, 2023

This story will be updated once there is more information.

