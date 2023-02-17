Contact Troubleshooters
1 dies from stabbing at New Jersey high school basketball game

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday night in Trenton. (WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a New Jersey high school basketball game on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during the Mercer County high school basketball championship at Cure Arena in Trenton, officials said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton.

Investigators say Glanton was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time as to what sparked the stabbing.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

