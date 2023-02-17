2013 UofL Championship Banner hung at Louisville Metro Hall

Contact Troubleshooters
The 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship banner that once hung in the KFC Yum! Center is being brought back out at Metro Hall.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship banner that once hung in the KFC Yum! Center is being brought back out at Metro Hall.

On Friday, the banner was reintroduced to the public after it was taken down in 2018 as punishment for the university’s sex and prostitution scandal involving UofL recruits.

“The 10th anniversary of the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship is approaching,” Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said in tweet. “In honor of the team, university, fans and the city of Louisville, let it be proclaimed we are and always will be the National Champions.”

The banner at Metro Hall will remain up through the weekend, Greenberg said.

A new banner that will hang from the rafters in the Yum! Center is set to debut during Saturday’s game against Clemson, which will read “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1.”

During the game, former members of the 2013 UofL team are set to appear as part of a ten-year reunion celebration.

