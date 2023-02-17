Contact Troubleshooters
2023 SummerWorks program helps students find summer jobs

Young people looking for work and employers looking to hire can both now sign up for SummerWorks.
Young people looking for work and employers looking to hire can both now sign up for SummerWorks.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced registration for the 2023 SummerWorks program is now open.

SummerWorks provides an opportunity for students between the ages of 16 to 21 to earn job experience while on summer break.

“I’m excited to announce the start of my first SummerWorks season since becoming mayor,” Greenberg said. “This program has brought a ton of value to our city over its 12 seasons, and I’m looking forward to finding ways to expand it and maximize its potential for our youth and employers.”

Partners for the program include many of the city’s largest employers including UPS, GE Appliances, Kentucky Kingdom, Kroger and more.

The mayor said since the program began in 2011, more than 8,000 students have earned experience at summer jobs.

William Carr, a student who participated in last year’s program, said it helped him build confidence.

“SummerWorks made me realize the importance of discipline and networking,” Carr said.

Carr was part of the team to help construct Shawnee Park’s new hiking trail last year.

Louisville students between the age of 16 and 21 as of June 1 are eligible to enroll in this year’s program. Students who register will be able to create or upload a resume, get skills training and apply to job opportunities.

For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

