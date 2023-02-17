Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.(Jukhu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (Gray News) – A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.

According to the Pella Police Department, the child entered the roadway on a sled after coming down a hill near an intersection, and the child was struck by a Ford F-150.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to the Pella Regional Health Center.

Sadly, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident,” police said in a press release.

Pella police said Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
The Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday to seek an ethics opinion on the actions of...
Metro Council seeks ethical opinion on actions of Anthony Piagentini
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert loses federal case against Churchill Downs ban