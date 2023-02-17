Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issue Golden Alert for missing man with dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert for a missing man who has dementia.

Authorities are looking for 84-year-old David Bryant. He was last seen on Feb. 2 at 273 Hemlock Drive in Shepherdsville.

Bryant is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes standing at 5′8″ and weighing 135 lbs.

His pickup truck is a 1994 White Chevy 1500 with KY Tag 041PPW.

Anyone with information can call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-7074, email the tip line at crimetip@bcky.org, or contact a local law enforcement agency if he is seen somewhere else.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.