Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issue Golden Alert for missing man with dementia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert for a missing man who has dementia.
Authorities are looking for 84-year-old David Bryant. He was last seen on Feb. 2 at 273 Hemlock Drive in Shepherdsville.
Bryant is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes standing at 5′8″ and weighing 135 lbs.
His pickup truck is a 1994 White Chevy 1500 with KY Tag 041PPW.
Anyone with information can call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-7074, email the tip line at crimetip@bcky.org, or contact a local law enforcement agency if he is seen somewhere else.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.