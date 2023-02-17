Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issue Golden Alert for missing man with dementia

David Bryant, 84, went missing on Feb. 2, 2023.
David Bryant, 84, went missing on Feb. 2, 2023. Photo provided by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden Alert for a missing man who has dementia.

Authorities are looking for 84-year-old David Bryant. He was last seen on Feb. 2 at 273 Hemlock Drive in Shepherdsville.

Bryant is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes standing at 5′8″ and weighing 135 lbs.

His pickup truck is a 1994 White Chevy 1500 with KY Tag 041PPW.

Anyone with information can call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-7074, email the tip line at crimetip@bcky.org, or contact a local law enforcement agency if he is seen somewhere else.

