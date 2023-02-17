Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host upcoming episode of SNL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL football media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News) – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host “Saturday Night Live” in a few weeks, producers of the show announced on Facebook Thursday.

“Growing up I was a huge Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up and I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4,” Kelce said on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

It will be an all “Kelce” episode with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini joining the All-Pro tight end as the musical guest.

Kelce and the Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

It was the team’s second Super Bowl Championship win in the last four years.

Kelce earned All-Pro honors for his play in the 2022 season. In the regular season, he caught 110 passes with 12 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

The 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship banner that once hung in the KFC Yum! Center is...
2013 UofL Championship Banner hung at Louisville Metro Hall
The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling...
4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to stay overnight at schools in West Virginia
Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
Houdini, the I-65 goat, enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary