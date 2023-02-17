Emergency sewer line replacement to close streets in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several blocks of East Liberty Street will be closed while crews replace a 19th century sewer line that has collapsed.

According to MSD, the 36-inch brick sewer running between Clay and Chestnut streets were was found to be partially blocked with debris and had deteriorated in several placed. The damage was discovered during an inspection of a cave-in.

The sewer line was built by hand in 1872 and has been in service for 151 years.

The work will begin on with a Monday, February 20 on a two-block section between Wenzel and Chestnut. The work will move one block west on Liberty as each section is completed.

Traffic will be detoured in the area while the work is taking place, but MSD says all work will halt and the roads will be open between April 21 through May 8 for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival activities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.