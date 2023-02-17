Contact Troubleshooters
Experts say Ohio River chemical spill does not impact Louisville

Doctors say Louisvillians are not at risk of chemicals contaminating their water two weeks after a freight train released hazardous material into the Ohio River.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors say Louisvillians are not at risk of chemicals contaminating their water two weeks after a freight train released hazardous material into the Ohio River.

The train derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, which is near the Pennsylvania state line.

UK public health expert Dr. Erin Haynes is from Ohio and said concentration levels in the area are getting smaller and dissipating.

“The concentration is becoming smaller and smaller,” Haynes said. “It is dissipating out. So I do not think there is a concern for the Cincinnati, once it comes down our way, Louisville.”

Haynes said there is no threat to Louisville’s drinking water, but the long term health affects of those impacted at the crash site are not yet clear.

“We should never say we are done looking at this community and potential health impacts,” Haynes said. “They’re experiencing skin irritation, eye and respiratory issues, respiratory exacerbation.”

Scientists at the Louisville Water Company said on Friday that they do not detect any harmful chemicals in the water and are confident existing treatments will be sufficient.

The company said chemicals traveling down the river have degraded to the point they are no longer detectable.

“First and foremost, we want everybody to know that our water is currently, has been and will continue to be safe to drink,” Louisville Water Company Quality manager Chris Bobay said.

Bobay said the compound they were preparing to treat called Butyl Acrylate is not believed to ever make it to Louisville.

