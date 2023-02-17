Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds

Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA AND JOSHUA VALLIERE, CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – Since the day she was born, baby Charlotte has been a fighter. The 1-year-old twin was born with one lung and given a 20% chance to survive.

“It’s been hard, but it’s worth it,” said her mother, Karla Valliere.

She beat those odds to reunite with her sister, making national and international headlines.

“Having them just be themselves, that makes every single tear, every single hour of stress, everything else worth it,” Karla Valliere said.

But her mom and dad have been fighting another battle: Access to her lifesaving medicine.

The family has been in a complicated, bureaucratic fight with provider CVS Caremark ever since they moved to Boston from San Diego in January.

“We didn’t understand why,” said her father, Joshua Valliere.

They said the pharmacy kept denying the refill requests for the medicine Charlotte has been taking her entire life.

“It became not about what she needed but more so, we’ve got to go through this and that and this and that,” her dad said. “And then constant denials, which made no sense to even my doctors.”

Baby Charlotte had gone six days without her medicine. Their pediatrician, Dr. Daniel Summers, intervened, calling out the company on social media.

I just thought, ‘If nothing else is going to work, I am going to make Caremark look bad.’ Because they should,” Summers said.

The company responded, saying the request was initially denied because the drug fell outside FDA-approved indications and uses in recognized clinical literature.

After an appeal, the family was successful. In a statement, CVS said it had stayed in touch with the family and were pleased to inform them that the medication would be covered.

“The consequences for something very adverse happening (without maintained care) are pretty significant,” Summers said.

Now, Charlotte’s family can focus on what matters, their little loved one surviving, thriving and never giving up without a good fight.

“We’ll continue to do whatever it takes to give them the best chances to succeed and be happy,” mom said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
The Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday to seek an ethics opinion on the actions of...
Metro Council seeks ethical opinion on actions of Anthony Piagentini
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert loses federal case against Churchill Downs ban