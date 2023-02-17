Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold tonight, but improving temperatures for the weekend

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, February 17, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries and snow showers end this evening
  • Warmer weekend after a cold start Saturday morning
  • Unsettled and very warm next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will slowly clear out tonight as snow showers shut down after dark. Lows will be down into the 20s by Saturday morning, but how quickly those clouds clear out will determine how cold we actually get.

Saturday looks pleasant after a cold start. Some high, thin clouds will filter in during the afternoon as temperatures recover back up toward 50 degrees.

Clouds will thicken up Saturday night as a weak disturbance moves through. As such, some light sprinkles can’t be ruled out late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Temperatures will only sink into the mid to upper 30s early Sunday.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with some filtered sunshine and highs bumping up toward 60 degrees.

Shower chances will pick up slightly by late Monday and Tuesday, but it’s Wednesday into early Thursday when we’ll keep an eye out for more widespread rains and perhaps some stronger storms.

We’ll see highs soar into the 60s and 70s through mid to late next week with this active pattern.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

