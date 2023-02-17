FORECAST: Passing snowflakes at times this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow showers or flurries through sunset

Quiet weekend with warmer weather

Active next week with more rain and perhaps record warmth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More scattered snow showers and flurries are possible into this afternoon.

No travel impacts are expected due to the warm ground. Temperatures will continue to struggle through the 30s.

The speed of the clearing skies tonight will be key to just how low we drop in temperatures. The range, for now, looks to be the lower 20s to upper 20s.

Lots of sunshine early in the day, with hazy sunshine into the afternoon as high clouds rapidly flow into the area. It will be warmer, with highs closer to 50 degrees.

Mainly cloudy into Saturday night with perhaps a sprinkle or two possible during the overnight hours.

Clouds move out on Sunday as temperatures rise to near 60° for a high. More mild and wet weather is expected next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.