Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.

In an video announcement on Friday, Gov. Beshear brought up the impacts inflation has had on Kentuckians.

He addressed that the gas prices have went down, but grocery prices are still up. He also said in the video that reducing the sales tax would have been the best route, but the Kentucky General Assembly had “refused to go that route.”

This is a developing story.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Latest News

They want a classic bell tower to be incorporated into a new landmark.
Town of Clarksville seeking proposals on history preservation project
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded...
Mudslide in Mingo County knocks homes from foundation
KY 52 in Breathitt County is blocked near MM 7 due to a massive rockslide.
Eastern Kentuckians on edge as heavy rain moves through
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear releases new flood relief information in Team Kentucky update