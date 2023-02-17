Contact Troubleshooters
Houdini, the I-65 goat, enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary

Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s favorite goat is enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary!

Check out this picture of Houdini posing next to a I-65 sign at his habitat.

You’ll remember Houdini was a fixture on the interstate in Hardin County for years, until he was hit by a car in 2019 and badly fractured his leg.

The sanctuary posted on Facebook Thursday that Houdini is living his best life with his family and friends at the site.

