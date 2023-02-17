Louisville man accused of stealing car, leading police on chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dekoda Stinson, 29, was arrested after LMPD say he stole a car from a school employee in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were flagged down near Flagler Avenue because Stinson had allegedly been seen jumping fences in backyards, according to LMPD.

Officials said Stinson fled on foot and was later spotted crossing rail road tracks south of the 3400 block of Lees Lane. He then continued to flee through the Farnsley Middle School’s bus parking lot and was heading towards Wellington Elementary School.

Stinson was then spotted car jacking a school employee’s vehicle.

According to the citation, after a vehicle pursuit, Stinson was arrested on the 1700 block of San Jose Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The arresting officer stated he retrieved a loaded revolver from Stinson’s pocket.

Stinson has been charged with first-degree robbery and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

