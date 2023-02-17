Louisville man sentenced 24 years in prison on child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Thursday by a federal grand to serve over 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of child pornography charges.

Court documents said Patrick Appleton, 25, was having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. Appleton would record the sexual acts and distribute those, as well as other videos of obscene material, including bestiality, to the girl.

He was sentenced to serve 24 years in prison with no parole, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. In addition, Appleton was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $3,000.

“Predators, like Appleton, are appalling and have no place in civilized society,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Cohen. “Appleton’s sentence highlights the egregious nature of his conduct and serves as an example that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting our most innocent and helpless victims.”

“I appreciate the exceptional work of the FBI, LMPD, and AUSA McKiness,” U.S. Attorney Bennett said. “Protecting the children of the Western District from predators like the defendant is a top priority of this office. We remain vigilant and will continue to investigate and aggressively prosecute those who seek to sexually exploit our children.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

