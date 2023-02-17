Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after deadly motorcycle crash in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD said a man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, LMPD and Traffic Units responded to a report of a minivan and motorcycle accident at Greenwood Road and Lucille Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Officials said preliminary reports show that the motorcycle driver was traveling east on Greenwood when he stopped to make a turn onto Lucille. A minivan traveling behind the motorcycle then rear-ended the motorcyclist who went under the vehicle.

Smiley said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the minivan remained on scene.

The Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

Dekoda Stinson, 29, was arrested after LMPD say he stole a car from a school employee in the...
Louisville man accused of stealing car, leading police on chase
Man in hospital following shooting in Russell neighborhood
Hokey Weather Facts 2/16/23
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Global Entry enrollment event at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport