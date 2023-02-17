Man dead after deadly motorcycle crash in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD said a man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, LMPD and Traffic Units responded to a report of a minivan and motorcycle accident at Greenwood Road and Lucille Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Officials said preliminary reports show that the motorcycle driver was traveling east on Greenwood when he stopped to make a turn onto Lucille. A minivan traveling behind the motorcycle then rear-ended the motorcyclist who went under the vehicle.

Smiley said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the minivan remained on scene.

The Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation

