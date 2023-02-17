Man dies at UofL Hospital after being hit by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Louisville this week.

Louisville Metro police officers were called in Thursday just before 8 p.m. to a report of someone hit at Taylor Boulevard and Walter Avenue, according to a release.

Police said an adult male was outside of the crosswalk while crossing Taylor Boulevard from the east side to the west. Witnesses said that the person darted into the path of a vehicle that was traveling south on Taylor Boulevard.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and no charges are anticipated.

