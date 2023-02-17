Man in hospital following shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they did not locate a victim, but they were soon told that a man with a gunshot wound showed up at UofL Hospital.

Officials said the man was determined to have sustained non-life threatening injuries in the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

