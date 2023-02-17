Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Council seeks ethical opinion on actions of Anthony Piagentini

The Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday to seek an ethics opinion on the actions of...
The Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday to seek an ethics opinion on the actions of Republican Caucus leader Anthony Piagentini.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday to seek an ethics opinion on the actions of Republican Caucus leader Anthony Piagentini.

Council members want to know if Piagentini violated ethics rules when he consulted for a local non-profit group, after helping secure $40 million in funding.

“Although I believe I followed the ethics law, I plan on complying with and have requested a full review by the Ethics Commission,” Piagentini said in a text message to WAVE News on Friday. “I look forward to working with them through this process.”

Metro Council approved an emergency resolution ordering the Metro Ethics Commission to provide “a formal opinion regarding whether any actions of Council member Anthony Piagentini in connection with the sixth-round of American Rescue Plan Funding approved by Metro Council constituted a violation of the Louisville Metro Ethics Code.”

The resolution was sponsored by the head of the Metro Council Government Accountability committee, Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler.

“Really, it’s going to help Councilman and Piagentini,” Fowler said. “They will move on this faster than they normally would have.”

The question is, did Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini violate ethics rules by consulting for the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council (LHCC), after he led efforts to appropriate $40 million in American Rescue Plan Funds that benefitted the LHCC’s agenda?

Piagentini withdrew his sponsorship of the appropriation in December and abstained from voting citing a possible conflict of interest.

Earlier this week, Piagentini himself asked the Ethics Commission to review his actions.

In a newsletter to constituents Friday afternoon, Piagentini said, “During last night’s Metro Council meeting a Resolution was passed that mirrored my call for an official ethics opinion. This Resolution supports my efforts to seek a quick and clear opinion to this matter. I am hopeful this process will be completed quickly and will refrain from making additional comments at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

