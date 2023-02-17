Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mudslide in Mingo County knocks houses from foundation

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide in Mingo County knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.

A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded...
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.(Charles Runyon)
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded...
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.(Charles Runyon)

According to Mingo County dispatch two to three houses were involved, and anywhere from three to six train cars derailed and went into the creek on Ragland Road.

The call came in around 5:39 Friday morning.

Dispatch says no one is hurt, however, officials are trying to rescue someone from one of the houses.

Delbarton Fire Department is on scene along with EMS.

A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded...
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.(WSAZ/Charles Runyon)

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

The 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship banner that once hung in the KFC Yum! Center is...
2013 UofL Championship Banner hung at Louisville Metro Hall
Photo provided by Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
Houdini, the I-65 goat, enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary
David Bryant, 84, went missing on Feb. 2, 2023. Photo provided by the Bullitt County Sheriff's...
Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office issue Golden Alert for missing man with dementia
They want a classic bell tower to be incorporated into a new landmark.
Town of Clarksville seeking proposals on history preservation project
They want a classic bell tower to be incorporated into a new landmark.
Town of Clarksville seeking proposals on history preservation project