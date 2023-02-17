P!NK coming to Louisville this November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pop superstar P!NK is coming to Louisville as part of her newly announced “The Trustfall Tour” this November.

P!NK will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 11 with special guests GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp, according to a release.

The singer-songwriter has just released her ninth album on Friday, titled “TRUSTFALL,” and is known for hit singles such as “Get the Party Started,” “So What” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

