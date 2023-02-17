Contact Troubleshooters
P!NK coming to Louisville this November

Pop superstar P!NK is coming to Louisville as part of her newly announced "The Trustfall Tour."
Pop superstar P!NK is coming to Louisville as part of her newly announced “The Trustfall Tour."(Source: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pop superstar P!NK is coming to Louisville as part of her newly announced “The Trustfall Tour” this November.

P!NK will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 11 with special guests GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp, according to a release.

The singer-songwriter has just released her ninth album on Friday, titled “TRUSTFALL,” and is known for hit singles such as “Get the Party Started,” “So What” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

