TEAM COVERAGE: Body found in submerged vehicle

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Flooding continued to cause problems in southeastern Kentucky into Friday morning.

Marion County

Heavy rain floods roads, leads to rescues in Marion County

In Marion County, water rescue operations have been underway in the Bradfordsville community off Highway 49.

A vehicle was found submerged in water and officials tell us a body was found in that vehicle. Crews first found the vehicle on its side Thursday after a drone search. They came back Friday morning and found the body.

There have been no other drownings, according to Marion County Rescue and Emergency Management.

As of now, the county has had four water rescues. Officials tell us these were mainly people in vehicles attempting to drive through water.

“Don’t enter it. Turn around don’t drown. I mean it’s pressure on us with emergency services, but we want to bring the loved ones home. So, please do not drive in the water,” said Brian Smith, Marion County Rescue and Emergency Management.

That’s really the message we’re hearing from crews across the state in areas dealing with flooding.

Schools in Marion County are also closed Friday due to the flooding on roads around the county. So, thankfully, many people are able to stay home and off those roads.

Whitley County

Water rescues in Williamsburg area overnight

High water surrounding homes resulted in some evacuations and rescues in Whitley County.

With heavy rain Thursday and occasional snow showers now, it seems the area can’t escape the wild weather. In the Freeman Hollow Road area, 12 water rescues took place early Friday morning.

We spoke with resident Samantha Walden over a Zoom call Friday morning. She and others were woken up and told to leave. They got into boats and were taken to safety.

No one was hurt, but we are told several dogs did not survive the high water. We are told the main problem is a culvert that got backed up.

Walden tells us she is hoping to get back into her home by Friday afternoon, which is also when local emergency officials are hoping the water recedes to manageable levels.

Part of Kentucky 1804 in the Saxton community was also closed because of high water.

Bell County

Crews in Bell County say two work trucks got stuck on the same flooded road early Friday morning.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department says a Kentucky Utilities truck got stuck on KY 221 around 3:50 a.m.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle and walk to other KU workers and first responders nearby.

A coal truck got stuck on the same flooded roadway a short time later.

Crews say the water was high enough to trap the driver in his truck.

The Bell County Rescue Squad responded to help.

