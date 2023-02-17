Contact Troubleshooters
Town of Clarksville seeking proposals on history preservation project

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The town of Clarksville government is asking for proposals on a project to preserve local history.

Clarksville is going through a bit of a revitalization these past few years, but they don’t want to leave their past behind.

The George Rogers Clark Public School built in the 1700s held that bell tower for nearly 200 years.

In the 1970s it was removed. In 2008, it relocated to Clarksville Senior High School.

But now the town wants to make it part of a new exhibit, a historical site near Colgate Park.

They’re asking for project proposals that would use that bell tower, likely on top of a new tower, incorporating other artistic and architectural design.

The town is accepting proposals for a month. Click or tap here for more on how to submit a proposal.

For more on this project, click or tap here to read more from WAVE News media partner the News and Tribune.

