TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi closes I-264 West ramp near Dixie Hwy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The I-264 West ramp to Dixie Highway heading southbound has been closed due to an overturned semi, according to police.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, TRIMARC officials confirmed.

Major Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department said the semi overturned on the ramp and was carrying cinderblocks.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Crews are working now to remove debris and wreckage.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.