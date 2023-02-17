Contact Troubleshooters
UofL extends scholarship opportunities through Cardinal Commitment Grant

The University of Louisville is offering more aid to Kentucky students with an expanded scholarship aimed at removing financial barriers.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is offering more aid to Kentucky students with an expanded scholarship aimed at removing financial barriers.

The Cardinal Commitment Grant was previously offered only to Pell-eligible students, offering financial support for first-time students from the state of Kentucky.

On Wednesday, the university announced it is offering two versions of the Cardinal Commitment Grant to expand access for students who might not otherwise be eligible.

The Cardinal Commitment Grant Need-Based Aid offers a $1,000 to $5,000 award to incoming freshmen with a 3.25 GPA who have been admitted to UofL and demonstrated financial need on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

In addition, the Cardinal Commitment Grant 100% tuition coverage is offered to freshmen who meet the same requirements and are eligible for a Pell Grant based on the FAFSA.

If all needs are met, the students will receive the award each semester until their Bachelor’s degree is earned.

“We know there is a group of students who don’t get any free assistance who are still struggling,” Jenny Sawyer with UofL Office of Admissions said. “Families who are struggling to get a college education and so we expanded the program to include a lot more people.”

Eligible students are asked to apply to UofL by May 1 to be considered for the grant.

More information on the grant can be found at the university’s website.

