UPS flight departs carrying aid to Turkey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UPS flight departed from Worldport in Louisville Friday morning carrying 100 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Turkey.

The aid comes after a devastating earthquake struck the country and Syria, killing more than 41,000 people.

Multiple humanitarian relief partners contributed to the shipment, including Good360, Convoy of Hope and Americares.

Some of the aid includes clothing, blankets, food, medical supplies, water purification equipment and tents.

“UPS is committed to supporting the communities that we serve around the world, and right now that’s most especially needed in Turkey following the earthquake,” UPS Spokesman Jim Mayer said. “Behind me is an entire 747 full of humanitarian aid that’s about to depart for Turkey. It’s going to fly through Cologne, Germany, with a stop there, then on to Turkey.”

Several local non-profits also contributed such as SOS International, WaterStep, Love the Hungry and Backpacks 4 Kids.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.