4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday afternoon, an incident between a teacher and a small group of students took place in the Meyzeek Middle School gymnasium, according to Carolyn Callahan with JCPS.

Callahan said the incident, which has been shared on social media, is being investigated.

“At least four students will be disciplined, according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, because of their behavior and actions against the teacher,” Callahan said in an email.

According to the release, JCPS processes and procedures will be followed while reviewing the incident.

“Meyzeek Middle School has a wonderful learning environment with dedicated staff and students,” Callahan said. “It is disheartening when incidents like this occur and overshadow the great work we do every day at Meyzeek.”

