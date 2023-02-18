Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold morning before a weekend warm-up

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet and mild weather this weekend
  • Unsettled weather returns once again this upcoming week
  • Temperatures soar well into the 70s by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold start to the day, afternoon highs around WAVE Country will be much warmer!

Temperatures will top out around the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Clouds gradually stream into the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds will thicken up Saturday night as a weak disturbance moves through.

As such, some light sprinkles can’t be ruled out late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Temperatures will only fall into the 30s for lows.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! Temperatures will be mild, with highs near 60°. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine with clouds building back in by Sunday evening.

Once again, mostly cloudy skies will develop Sunday night with a chance for a sprinkle or two late.

Shower and storm chances will be on the rise for this upcoming week as unsettled weather makes a return. So far, Wednesday night into early Thursday has our attention for seeing the best chance of showers and storms, a few of which could be on the stronger side.

We’ll also see highs soar into the 60s and 70s through mid to late next week with this active pattern.

Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the free WAVE Weather App for more updates for our wet week ahead.

