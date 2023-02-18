Contact Troubleshooters
Juvenile dies at hospital after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

500 block of Roselane Street.
500 block of Roselane Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police advised that the juvenile injured in a double shooting in the Smokeotwn neighborhood last week has died.

The shooting happened on Feb. 13 around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Roselane Street. Officers arrived and found a man and a juvenile shot.

Police said they were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Saturday, LMPD advised that the juvenile had died.

No other information was provided. LMPD continues to investigate.

