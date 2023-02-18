Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Henry County

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bedford man was killed in a crash on I-71 North Friday evening.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened at 6:03 p.m. near the 31 mile-marker in Henry County.

Investigators said 53-year-old Roger Devine was driving a 2002 GMC pickup when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The Henry County coroner confirmed he died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they are not sure what caused Devine to lose control of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

