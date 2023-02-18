Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Man killed in Henry County crash

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bedford man was killed in a crash on I-71 North Friday evening.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened at 6:03 p.m. near the 31 mile-marker in Henry County.

Investigators said 53-year-old Roger Devine was driving a 2002 GMC pickup when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The Henry County coroner confirmed he died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they are not sure what caused Devine to lose control of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

