Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSU’s Mighty Marching Thorobreds participate in the National Battle of the Bands

KSU's Mighty Marching Thorobreds participated in the National Battle of the Bands competition airing on WAVE on Sunday at 1.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday, Feb. 19 is the National Battle of the Bands Competition.

It will showcase eight HBCU Bands vying for bragging rights around the country.

One of those bands was Kentucky State University’s very own Mighty Marching Thorobreds.

When it comes to HBCU’s, the National Battle of the Bands competition is one of the biggest showcases there is and for the Might Marching Thorobreds of KSU, it means even more considering they were the only Division 2 band participating.

It’s a huge accomplishment for a band just looking to show they belong as one of the best bands in the country.

The Marching Thorobreds are no strangers to big time performances.

They’ve played at several showcases, classics and even Mardi Gras on a few occasions.

However, to get the call to compete at the National Battle of the Bands in Houston, was something more.

“That was major,” KSU’s Director of Bands Alvin Level said. “That phone call to get the National Battle of the Bands where everybody in the country is looking at this particular event on this particular day. It’s the seasons very first event.”

“I think for me and for some of the students it was actually like participating in the BET Awards or something like the Grammy’s,” KSU Auxiliary Band Director Churi Level said. “In the marching band world that was big to be invited to such a big platform.”

The opportunity gave students like Senior Jalen Davis Thompson the chance of a lifetime to compete in band at one of the highest levels.

“Aw man I was so hype,” Thompson said. “I was so hype because if you think about it, college band is the next level. Like there is nothing really after that so we are at the top already. So to get invited to the National Battle of the Bands that’s like the Super Bowl almost.”

For the Mighty Marching Thorobreds to be included in one of the most prestigious competitions in the country shows the powerhouse program this team has put together.

“These guys brought in a culture that just supersedes all cultures I mean from the uniforms to the routines, to the shows, to the arrangements, this was the perfect team,” Assistant Band Director Robert Griffin said.

The showcase not only provides exposure for the program but much needed funds to continue to make grow and improve as they won a $23,000 check for equipment and scholarships.

“I just think it will put even more shine on us than we already have. You know to get our name out there,” Thompson said. “We really don’t have a media team throughout the season to get us out there but I feel like this right here will really get our name out there and really get people looking at Kentucky State University and people will really see what we have to offer.”

Thompson said this was an experience he will never forget and for those watching, he said people will see a KSU Mighty Marching Thorobred band giving one of the most exciting performance you will ever watch.

You can watch here on WAVE on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

Young people looking for work and employers looking to hire can both now sign up for SummerWorks.
2023 SummerWorks program helps students find summer jobs
Pop superstar P!NK is coming to Louisville as part of her newly announced “The Trustfall Tour."
P!NK coming to Louisville this November
Fatal car and motorcycle accident.
Personal injury attorney says drivers aren’t looking for motorcycles on the road
Student-led career fair highlights Black success in business
Student-led career fair highlights Black success in business